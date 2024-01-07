Cambridge Trust Co. Has $14.80 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 134.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,889 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.71. 1,543,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,309. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $166.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

