Cambridge Trust Co. Has $5.01 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,945,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,520,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,154.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.