Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 18,406 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 982.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.72 and a 200 day moving average of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

