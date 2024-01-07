Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 37,574 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.08. 7,799,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,186. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

