Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.2% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.40 on Friday, reaching $925.40. The company had a trading volume of 465,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $963.62 and a 200-day moving average of $944.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

