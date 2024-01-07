Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,138. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

