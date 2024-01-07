Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $501.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

