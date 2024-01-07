Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 7.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.71. 8,375,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,252. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

