Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,833 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

