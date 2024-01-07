Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.99. 7,064,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.