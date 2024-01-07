Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $168.47. 1,614,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,629. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

