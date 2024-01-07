Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 16,856,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,460,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

