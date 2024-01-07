Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 17.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 67,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 5,272,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

