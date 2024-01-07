Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $835,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CGDV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. 1,028,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,018. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.