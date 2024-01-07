Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.12. The company had a trading volume of 535,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,252. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.