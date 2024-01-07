Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.