Castleview Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 317,724 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

