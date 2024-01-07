Castleview Partners LLC Buys 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 0.7% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 207.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after purchasing an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,621.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,547.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

