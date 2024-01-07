Castleview Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,439 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

