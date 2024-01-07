Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.6% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,745. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

