Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $82,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.25 and its 200 day moving average is $264.86. The company has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

