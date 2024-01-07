Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $131.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CE

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Celanese Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $150.13 on Friday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.