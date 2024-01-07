Cencora (NYSE:COR) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.08.

Get Cencora alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $211.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $212.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,374,072 shares of company stock valued at $268,391,472 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.