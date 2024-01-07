Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 261,728 shares of company stock worth $96,324. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

