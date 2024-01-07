Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 1,524 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

TXN opened at $165.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

