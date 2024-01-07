Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,345,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

