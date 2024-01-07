Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $396.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.14 and a 200-day moving average of $375.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

