Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 140,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,482,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

CMCSA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

