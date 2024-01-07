Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.05. The company had a trading volume of 532,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.37. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

