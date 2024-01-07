Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.17. 119,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.16. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 16.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

