Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $579,849.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,262 shares of company stock worth $1,136,738. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cimpress by 239.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

