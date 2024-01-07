Citigroup Downgrades Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.25.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712 in the last 90 days. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

