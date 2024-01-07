CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.34. 1,671,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

