Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after buying an additional 787,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.61. 1,394,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,107. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

