Comparing Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kingsway Financial Services and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

68.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 16.64% -42.04% -4.33% Tokio Marine 7.11% 12.54% 1.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Tokio Marine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $110.23 million 2.10 $24.72 million N/A N/A Tokio Marine $50.28 billion N/A $2.79 billion $1.79 13.78

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and commercial refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services, including operational accounting, such as bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, and analysis and strategic finance services; technical accounting comprising initial public offerings, SEC reporting, and international consolidation services; human resources, workforce management, and compliance support services; and advisory services. This segment also provides financial executive services for project and interim-staffing engagements; search services for full-time placements; and healthcare staffing services to acute healthcare facilities. The company offers its products and services through credit unions, dealers, homebuilders, and consumers. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

