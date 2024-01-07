Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock Holding Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Further Reading

