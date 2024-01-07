Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRK

Comstock Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

CRK stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.