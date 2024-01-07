Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

