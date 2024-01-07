ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

