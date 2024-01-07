Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ED

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.34. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.