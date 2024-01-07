CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Lowered by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,479,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,815,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,857,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $222.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day moving average is $173.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

