Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.5 %

CYCC stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.65. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.