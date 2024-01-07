DA Davidson Raises Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $70.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

NYSE:ENV opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

