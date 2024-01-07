Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.39. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,313.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

