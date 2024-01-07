Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $72,034,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

