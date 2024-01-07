DEI One Day Volume Reaches $114.90 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $153.81 million and approximately $114.90 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00148418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.