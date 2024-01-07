Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS opened at $372.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.61 and a 200 day moving average of $336.59. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 11.51%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 40.8 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $2,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $13,232,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

