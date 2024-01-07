Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $129.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.44.

DFS stock opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

