DMC Group LLC Acquires 1,516 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,945,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,520,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,154.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

