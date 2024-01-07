DMC Group LLC Buys 968 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SONY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.22. 720,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.10 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

